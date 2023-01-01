Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $559.13 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.27 and a 200 day moving average of $505.98. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.