GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 5.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,787,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

