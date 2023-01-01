iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 23.0% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 783,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after acquiring an additional 134,979 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

