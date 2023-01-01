W Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

W Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $170.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

