Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,642,000 after buying an additional 762,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after buying an additional 709,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.