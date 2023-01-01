Crane Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. AON comprises about 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.21.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.