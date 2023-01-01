Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

Shares of MCD opened at $263.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

