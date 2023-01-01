Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

