McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.24.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

