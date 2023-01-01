State of Michigan Retirement System Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 40.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.29 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

