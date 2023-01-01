Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

NYSE MDT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

