4,885 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

