SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lessened by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.