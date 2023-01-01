Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $246.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

