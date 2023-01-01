Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 991.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

