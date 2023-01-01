United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $554,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB opened at $210.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.64 and its 200 day moving average is $214.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

