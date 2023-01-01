Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

