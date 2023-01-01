Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 2.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $231.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average of $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $190.93 and a one year high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

