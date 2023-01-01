iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.