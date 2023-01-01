Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 611 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

