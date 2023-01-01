W Advisors LLC Buys 9,334 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $416,407,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,330 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

