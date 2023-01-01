Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $121.75 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $121,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.