Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 325,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 122,205 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 94,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 252,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

