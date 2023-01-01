iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 370.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB opened at $105.52 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

