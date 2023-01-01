Crane Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 74,928 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,798,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $323.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.