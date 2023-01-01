Crane Advisory LLC Invests $308,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

