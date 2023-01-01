United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 425,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

