Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

