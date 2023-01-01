Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $308.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.