Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $11 Million in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,106,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 2.57% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

