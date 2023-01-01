Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases 350 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

