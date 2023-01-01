State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $300.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.21. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

