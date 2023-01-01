Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.21.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.