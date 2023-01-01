The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $353.27.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

