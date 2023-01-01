State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 98,800 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 101,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 116,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USB opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

