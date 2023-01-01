Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $11,433,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of DG stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.