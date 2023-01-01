State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in General Mills by 61.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 79.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

