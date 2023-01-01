Busey Wealth Management Buys 72 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $428.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.