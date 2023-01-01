MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 5.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

