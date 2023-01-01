Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $129.52 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.29 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

