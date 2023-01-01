Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on January 25th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Comcast has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.