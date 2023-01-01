Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

