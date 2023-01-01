McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

