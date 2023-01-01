Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $389.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $647.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.