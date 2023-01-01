14,317 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

