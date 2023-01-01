Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $647.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

