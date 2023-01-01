Keeler Thomas Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Zoetis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Zoetis by 48.6% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

