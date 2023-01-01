Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $190.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.78.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

