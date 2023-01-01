16,000 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

ARCC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

