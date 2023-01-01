United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

